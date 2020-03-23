City Council approves fiscal relief measures for Guelph residents and businesses in wake of COVID-19

Guelph, Ont., March 23, 2020 – At its emergency meeting tonight, Guelph City Council unanimously approved fiscal relief measures to help residents and businesses manage the impacts of COVID-19. Relief measures reflect the City’s concerns for community well-being, economic conditions, and the sustainability of the City’s financial health. They include:

Waiving parking permit fees to help downtown businesses and their employees for the month of April;

Continued waiver of transit fees for the month of April;

Waiving property tax penalties or interest charges that would otherwise be applied May 1, 2020

Waiving NSF charges through to April 30, 2020, and stop all progressive collection activities until April 30, 2020.

Businesses and residents will also have the option to defer pre-authorized debit plans for the month of April upon written request of at least ten days prior to the withdrawal date by emailing tax@guelph.ca.

“In times like these, cities rely on property taxes and user fees to meet their financial obligations and ensure we have the financial liquidity to meet the needs of residents and businesses who rely on us in an emergency,” says Mayor Guthrie. “Council’s decisions don’t defer property taxes due April 30, but they reflect an honest effort to mitigate the financial impact for families and businesses.”

Council also unanimously approved the delegation of authority to Guelph’s chief administrative officer to take measures to protect the property, health, safety and welfare of citizens and visitors while managing budgetary considerations, both revenue and expenditure, for the duration of the pandemic.

In addition to these decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and response, Council also approved the March 2 Committee of the Whole consent report including: the Smart Cities Challenge update and advisory board of management governance structure; Dolime community engagement results for the proposed settlement pathway; and the 2019 Water Services annual and summary report.

Tonight’s meeting was held virtually and streamed live in compliance with public health recommendations to practice physical distancing.

Showing page 1 of 2 Next

Resources

View the March 23, 2020 City Council meeting agenda

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit guelph.ca/emergency

You can also subscribe to Alert Guelph or get the app on your phone.

Media Contact

Tara Sprigg, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2610

519-829-0981

tara.sprigg@guelph.ca