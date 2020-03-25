City closes public waste drop-off to residents

Commercial drop-off will stay open to support businesses
Guelph, Ont., March 25, 2020–Based on the Ontario government’s declaration of an emergency and advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, the City of Guelph is closing the waste drop-off to the general public until further notice to support physical distancing and slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We know everyone’s getting restless and you’re spending time cleaning up around your home and yard,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph. “We’re asking you to please stay home. We’ve seen an increase in traffic to our waste drop off and in order to help everyone maintain a safe physical distance of two metres, we’re suspending this service.”
Commercial drop-off still open
In order to support essential businesses still operating the commercial waste drop-off will remain open Monday to Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
What to do with items for the public drop-off
Household hazardous waste
- Collect and store in a leak-proof box in your garage, basement or shed
Yard waste
- Mulch leaves and grass and leave them on the lawn
- Top up green carts (no grass clippings)
- Hold onto it until the spring yard waste pickup planned for May
Large items
- Large item pickup is temporarily unavailable. If items can’t be stored, contact a commercial hauler to arrange pickup.
Cardboard
- Flatten and store cardboard for later drop off
- Tear cardboard up into smaller pieces to fit into your blue cart
Resources
For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit guelph.ca/emergency
You can also subscribe to Alert Guelph or get the app on your phone.
For information about health:
