City closes public waste drop-off to residents

Commercial drop-off will stay open to support businesses

Guelph, Ont., March 25, 2020–Based on the Ontario government’s declaration of an emergency and advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, the City of Guelph is closing the waste drop-off to the general public until further notice to support physical distancing and slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We know everyone’s getting restless and you’re spending time cleaning up around your home and yard,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph. “We’re asking you to please stay home. We’ve seen an increase in traffic to our waste drop off and in order to help everyone maintain a safe physical distance of two metres, we’re suspending this service.”

Commercial drop-off still open

In order to support essential businesses still operating the commercial waste drop-off will remain open Monday to Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

What to do with items for the public drop-off

Household hazardous waste

Collect and store in a leak-proof box in your garage, basement or shed

Yard waste

Mulch leaves and grass and leave them on the lawn

Top up green carts (no grass clippings)

Hold onto it until the spring yard waste pickup planned for May

Large items

Large item pickup is temporarily unavailable. If items can’t be stored, contact a commercial hauler to arrange pickup.

Cardboard

Flatten and store cardboard for later drop off

Tear cardboard up into smaller pieces to fit into your blue cart

Resources

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit guelph.ca/emergency

You can also subscribe to Alert Guelph or get the app on your phone.

For information about health:

Media Contact

Laura Mousseau, Manager, Communications

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2463

226-821-4185

laura.mousseau@guelph.ca