City and Career Education Council introduce Guelph Works Epic Job Fair

Connecting skilled talent to local employers on May 14

Guelph, Ont., March 12, 2020—The City of Guelph, Career Education Council and community partners announced a new, Guelph-focused job fair earlier today. The Guelph Works Epic Job Fair will take place at The Grand Guelph Banquet and Event Centre on Thursday, May 14, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Guelph Works Epic Job Fair is aimed at connecting the skilled talent available in Guelph to local employers who are hiring for part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. This event is open to everyone and all job seekers are encouraged to participate.

Local employers

Local employers interested in participating in the job fair are invited to register for space on the employers registration page. Exhibiting fees vary based on levels of involvement and there are opportunities for employers to conduct on-site interviews and to be featured in a digital area where applicants have access to computers for online applications. Employers interested in these options can indicate it on their registration.

Job seekers

Job seekers interested in attending the event are invited to register on the job seekers registration page. The event is free and registration is appreciated but not mandatory. Job seekers are also encouraged to bring hard and digital copies of resumes as there will be opportunities to apply for jobs in-person and online at the event.

Quotes

“Finding and recruiting the right talent is not always a straightforward or easy task in today’s workforce environment. Small- to medium-sized businesses have added challenges with a lack of in-house human resources to dedicate to recruitment. Guelph Works is responding to that challenge and improving the hiring experience on both sides by creating a place—both in person and online—where employers of all sizes, and job seekers of all types, can connect.”

– Christine Chapman, Economic Development Officer, City of Guelph

“The Career Education Council is thrilled to be collaborating with the City of Guelph and our amazing team of community partners to plan the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair. Our goal is to promote local workforce opportunities while helping employers meet their recruitment needs. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for local employers to connect with hundreds of eager job seekers.”

– Kelly Schafer, Executive Director, Career Education Council

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph represents the business development outcomes identified in the City of Guelph’s economic development strategy, Prosperity 2020. Invest in Guelph aims to position and promote Guelph as an ideal place to do business. From the moment you begin considering Guelph we provide you with a list of resources, offer an array of confidential business investment services, information and data resources and expedited and streamlined development approval processes to reduce your investment risk and save you time. We make it easy to do business in Guelph.

About Career Education Council

The Career Education Council (CEC) is a registered charity organization dedicated to providing youth with meaningful opportunities for experiential learning, career exploration and skill development. The CEC works with business and education to provide youth with insights, information, skills and connections relevant to our local employment landscape.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Economic Development Officer

Business Development and Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

christine.chapman@guelph.ca

Kelly Schafer, Executive Director

Career Education Council

519-827-6468

kelly.schafer@ugdsb.on.ca