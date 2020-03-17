Cancelled: Guelph City Council meetings

The following Guelph City Council meetings and special meetings have been cancelled as the City and Council respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

March 23 Special City Council meeting

March 30 City Council meeting

Council and City administration will continue to review upcoming meetings to determine if they will proceed as scheduled, be held in an alternate format or cancelled with items appearing on future agendas.

City Clerk’s Office

519-822-1260 extension 5603

clerks@guelph.ca