Artists selected for second phase of Main Street mural project

East Parkade to be revitalized with two murals

Guelph, Ont., March 6, 2020 – Finalists for phase two of the Main Street mural project have been chosen. Dan Bergeron and Gabriel Specter have been awarded the left wall of the East Parkade facing Woolwich Street, and Annie Hamel is awarded the main wall of the East Parkade beside the Sleeman Centre.

The artists were selected by the City’s Council-appointed Public Art Advisory Committee out of 84 submissions including two from Guelph-based artists. Installation of the new murals is expected in early May, 2020.

Dan Bergeron and Gabriel Specter—On the Light Fantastic

Dan Bergeron and Gabriel Specter, of Toronto, have been awarded the commission for the left wall of the East Parkade. On the Light Fantastic, features silhouettes of contemporary dancers with bands and streaks of colour to show the energy, emotion and vibrancy of dance. The piece is inspired by the River Run Centre, Guelph’s performing arts centre, located across the street. The mural will communicate the grace, power and beauty of the human form and the important contribution arts and culture makes in our community.

Annie Hamel

Annie Hamel, of Montreal, has been awarded the commission for the main wall of the East Parkade. Her design reimagines the environment around the parkade, the Speed River and John Galt Park, creating an abstract, textile landscape of land, water, sun and sky. A variety of plant species are incorporated into the design, highlighting the beauty and fragility of Guelph’s natural environment. The design also acknowledges Guelph’s Indigenous roots, featuring traditional beaded flowers inspired by 4 Sisters Métis Beadwork.

About Ontario’s Main Street Revitalization Initiative

The project is funded through the Main Street Revitalization Initiative, a $26 million fund from the Government of Ontario. The fund invests in the revitalization of main street areas to support and grow local businesses by driving tourism and encouraging public investment in municipal and public infrastructure.

Media Contact

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture, Tourism and Community Investment, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

danna.evans@guelph.ca