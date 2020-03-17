All City facilities now closed to the public

Guelph working to slow the spread Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Guelph, Ont., March 17, 2020 – Based on advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, and the Ontario government’s declaration of an emergency, the City of Guelph is closing all city facilities to the public to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In addition to closing all recreation centre, libraries, museums and theatres earlier this week, Guelph City Hall and the Provincial Offences Court are closed to the public as of 4:30 p.m. today until April 5 pending any further changes or developments related to COVID-19.

The City’s public transit, water, wastewater, waste collection and public drop-off and other critical services are being maintained.

“These are big disruptions for everyone, and especially for those who rely on public services. Now is the time to take care of each other while providing critical public services we know people count on.” Said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph.

“These are not easy decisions to make, but we’re doing what’s reasonable and responsible the slow the spread of the Coronavirus, and protect the health of our community,” said Guelph Mayor, Cam Guthrie.

Transit schedule reduced, fares waived

March 18 to April 15, Guelph Transit is free for users and operating on a 30-minute schedule Monday to Saturday. This means riders without accessibility needs can board using the back door of the bus, and there’s no need to line up at City Hall to buy passes or fare cards.

City Council meetings cancelled

City Council meetings scheduled for March 23 and 30 are also cancelled.

Inspectors, enforcement officers will not enter private properties

City staff will not enter private properties unless there is an emergency. This includes all building inspections and permits, bylaw enforcement and water meter replacements.

On-street parking enforcement suspended

We understand more people are staying home, and the City is not enforcing overnight on-street parking restrictions. We may ask you to move your car immediately if it snows. Please sign up for plow out email alerts at guelph.ca/snow.

Resources

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit guelph.ca/emergency

You can also subscribe to Alert Guelph or get the app on your phone.

