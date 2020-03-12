A symphonic adventure in Sherwood Forest

Members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra perform The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON March 12, 2020 – Well-known characters from Sherwood Forest will come to life when members of the Guelph Symphony Orchestra perform The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian at River Run Centre on Saturday, March 28, at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The kid-friendly performances are presented in Co-operators Hall as part of the Wooly Kinderconcerts series.

Wooly Kinderconcerts introduce children aged five and under to the rich variety of instruments and sounds of the symphony. Members of the Guelph Symphony Orchestra play samplings of works by great composers, which provide the soundtrack to fun, interactive stories. Kinderconcerts are hands-on experiences kids learn from and remember, with audience participation highly encouraged!

The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian takes audience members deep into Sherwood Forest, where Robin Hood and his friends steal from the rich and give to the poor, much to the chagrin of the greedy Sheriff of Nottingham. In a stunning move, the sheriff and his allies kidnap Ms. Marian and hold her prisoner at Nottingham Castle. In a desperate move, Robin Hood leads a mission to rescue his love and bring justice back to England.

Featuring music by German composer Richard Wagner, including the famous Ride of the Valkyries, The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian includes trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba and piano. Joe Ringhofer narrates the story.

Tickets to see The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian cost $15 for adults, $13 for those under 30 and seniors, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. Attendees are invited to enjoy a free coffee in Canada Company Hall as part of River Run Centre’s VIP Experience. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/the-adventures-of-robin-hood-and-ms-marian.

The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Wooly Kinderconcerts series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

For more information

Nicole Neufeld

Program Manager, Development and Marketing

City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

nicole.neufeld@riverrun.ca