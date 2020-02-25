Students can buy OnYourWay fare card at select high schools in March

Do you buy a youth bus pass each month? It’s time to get the reloadable OnYourWay fare card, as the traditional bus pass will no longer be sold as of March 18, 2020.
And with the $5 card fee waived until April 30, 2020 you only pay to load your card with a bus pass, rides and/or cash.
Available at the following high schools in March
- Centennial Collegiate Vocational School
Tuesday, March 24
11:55 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
- John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute
Wednesday, March 25
11:45 a.m.–12:40 p.m.
Note: Only debit or credit accepted. No cash sales.