Students can buy OnYourWay fare card at select high schools in March

Do you buy a youth bus pass each month? It’s time to get the reloadable OnYourWay fare card, as the traditional bus pass will no longer be sold as of March 18, 2020.

And with the $5 card fee waived until April 30, 2020 you only pay to load your card with a bus pass, rides and/or cash.

Available at the following high schools in March

Centennial Collegiate Vocational School

Tuesday, March 24

11:55 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 11:55 a.m.–12:45 p.m. John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute

Wednesday, March 25

11:45 a.m.–12:40 p.m.

Note: Only debit or credit accepted. No cash sales.

Where to buy the OnYourWay fare card