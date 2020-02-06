Statement from the Mayor of Guelph on the passing of Ken Hammill

It is with profound sadness that I reflect on the passing of former member of City Council and community leader Ken Hammill. On behalf of Council and the City of Guelph, I extend heartfelt sympathies to Ken’s wife Eileen, his children, and the rest of his family and loved ones.

A community builder in the truest sense, there are few people who have contributed as much to the collective spirit and quality of life in Guelph as Ken. His contributions to the city span several decades, including the 29 years he spent as City Councillor for Ward 5.

During his time on Council, Ken earned a reputation for strong fiscal management as the Chair of Finance, achieving a high standard of service for people who call Guelph home, while also ensuring fiscal responsibility on behalf of the City.

Since leaving City Council, Ken continued to serve his community as a founder of the Guelph Community Foundation and the Friends of Guelph. He supported efforts related to hospital redevelopment, the protection of the Hanlon Creek watershed, and economic development downtown. A tireless advocate and fundraiser, he also contributed to the creation of many of the features that make Guelph such a wonderful place to live, work, and play, including the Market Square wading pool and skating rink, the trail system along the Eramosa and Speed Rivers, and the John Galt statue downtown.

Ken’s dedication to Guelph was exemplary in so many ways, and his legacy lives on in the numerous programs, services, and places he helped shape. I join the community in mourning the loss of one of Guelph’s most devoted and thoughtful champions.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor