Share your thoughts on a road safety plan for Guelph

Join us at an open house on February 25 or 26

Share your thoughts on a community road safety strategy for Guelph at one of two open houses at City Hall:

Tuesday, February 25 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26 from 2-4:30 p.m.

Public notice

February 19, 2020 – The City is creating a community road safety strategy—a high-level road safety plan for Guelph—and we need your input.

“Road safety affects all members of our community regardless of their ability, age or how they get around,” explains Liraz Fridman, transportation safety specialist for the City. “A community road safety strategy looks at all of the different ways we move around our city and how we can do it more safely.”

Community members are invited to attend one of two open houses in the Marg Mackinnon Community Room at City Hall on Tuesday, February 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. or Wednesday, February 26 from 2-4:30 p.m.

Open house participants can share thoughts on:

what aspects of road safety are most important to them or that they think should be prioritized in our community (e.g. distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, pedestrian safety, etc.) and

what strategies they would like to see implemented to improve Guelph road safety (e.g. radar speed boards, awareness campaigns, etc.)

Community feedback will be used to develop the road safety strategy that will be presented to City Council later this year.

Resources

Community Road Safety Strategy

For more information

Liraz Fridman, Transportation Safety Specialist

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3620

liraz.fridman@guelph.ca