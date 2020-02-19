ServiceGuelph open February 29 and March 28 for OnYourWay fare card sales

Still holding onto Guelph Transit’s traditional bus pass? It’s time to say goodbye and get your reloadable OnYourWay fare card for March.

And with the $5 card fee waived until April 30, 2020 you only pay to load your card with a bus pass, rides and/or cash.

Buy at ServiceGuelph (special dates/hours)

To make it easier to get the new card, we’re opening up ServiceGuelph (inside City Hall) on Saturday, February 29 and Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Note: Only Guelph Transit fare media is available for sale at ServiceGuelph on February 29 and March 28. No other City services available.

Where to buy the OnYourWay fare card

 