March 25 is the Ontario-wide school crossing guard appreciation day. Say thank you with a personalized card. Print and sign a card for your crossing guard.235 KBSchool crossing guard Thank You card
Thank you to all our friendly and helpful school crossing guards for keeping our community safe!
Quick facts
- When a crossing guard signals you to stop, all cyclists and drivers must stop.
- All drivers, cyclists and pedestrians must understand and follow the posted speed limits, especially in school zones.
- Remain stopped until all pedestrians and the crossing guard have cleared the crossing. This is the law.
- Do not drop kids off in “no stopping” or no “parking areas”.