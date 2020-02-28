Safety regulations spur plans to close Dublin Street at railway crossing

Guelph, Ont., February 28, 2020 – The railway crossing at Dublin Street no longer meets Transport Canada regulations based on updates made to the Railway Safety Act in 2019. The City is working with Metrolinx, the owner of the rail line, to plan the closure of the railway crossing at Dublin to make sure that people walking, cycling and driving through this area are safe.

Upgrading the crossing to meet new regulations would require the City to increase the distance of upper and lower Kent Street from the rail crossing, flatten the area of the crossing, and move the train signals. This would require the City to expropriate land and houses, and close large portions of upper and lower Kent Street, making this work unfeasible.

Related changes to nearby roads

Closing the railway crossing requires additional changes to roads north and south of the closure to ensure safe travel for local traffic along narrow roads with on-street parking:

Northumberland Street will become a one-way, eastbound road between Dublin and Kent streets

upper Kent Street will become a one-way, westbound road between Northumberland and Glasgow streets

lower Kent Street will become a one-way, westbound between Dublin and Glasgow streets

As a result of these changes, stop signs will be moved from upper and lower Kent Street at Dublin Street to Dublin at upper and lower Kent (i.e. traffic on upper and lower Kent Street will now have the intersection right-of-way). To help with the transition, the Dublin and Kent intersection will temporarily become an all way stop.

Traffic impacts

A traffic study found that almost 2,000 people drive across the railway crossing at Dublin each day, and that this traffic can be safely accommodated on parallel roads (Norfolk, Glasgow, Yorkshire and Edinburgh) with minimal impacts.

City staff will continue to monitor traffic in the neighbourhood after the railway crossing closure.

Pedestrian impacts

The traffic study also counted about 230 people crossings at the rail tracks each weekday. With the permanent closure of Dublin at the rail crossing, people will have to cross the railway using Glasgow Street or Norfolk Street, adding up to 400 metres walking distance, or about five minutes, per round trip.

Next steps

Staff will present a bylaw amendment to close Dublin Street at the railway crossing at the March 30 Council meeting. If the bylaw is approved, Metrolinx and the City will file a notice with the Canadian Transportation Authority and the closure will be planned for April.

Resources

Information report: Permanent closure of part of Dublin Street at Metrolinx railway crossing

For more information

Steve Anderson, Manager, Transportation Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2037

steve.anderson@guelph.ca