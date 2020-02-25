Register for spring and summer recreation programs on March 4

Mark your calendar! Registration day is Wednesday, March 4 (starting at 7:30 a.m.) for spring and summer City recreation programs.

Swim, exercise, explore, create and play; there’s so much to do in Guelph.

For a full listing of programs, check out the Guelph Community Guide or pick up a copy at one of the City’s recreation facilities.

New online registration portal

recenroll.ca—a one-stop portal to register for lessons and classes, find information about drop-in programs and explore what is offered at the City’s recreation facilities.

Register for programs

Registering online for the first time?

Creating a Rec Enroll account is quick and easy. All that is required to get started is an email address, street address and birthdate. If you are registering your kids, you will need their full names and birthdates to register for programs

Other ways to register