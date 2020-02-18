Public workshop dives into new Tree Technical Manual

Register for the Tree Technical Manual workshop

Guelph, Ont., February 18, 2020 – The City has a new Tree Technical Manual (TTM) that standardizes how City staff, developers and contractors work together to preserve, protect and maintain trees on private and public land.

The City invites developers, contractors, tree professionals and residents to participate in a workshop to learn about the new manual on Monday, March 9 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, in meeting room C. Participants must register in advance on Eventbrite.

The Tree Technical Manual helps:

Set requirements for tree protection and compensation as directed by the City’s Official Plan and the City’s Private Tree Protection Bylaw

Promote best practices for tree management

Provide standardization for tree-related plans and reports required for development applications and construction activities

The TTM is an outcome of the Urban Forest Management Plan recommendations. The manual supports the City’s strategic plan pillar, sustaining our future, by establishing guidelines for best management practices.

Public feedback on the draft manual was incorporated into the final document following community engagement from November 26 to December 17, 2018. Council received the final document in an Information Report on June 28, 2019. The manual is available for download at guelph.ca/trees.

For more information

Timea Filer, Urban Forestry Field Technologist

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3352

timea.filer@guelph.ca