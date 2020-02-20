Our Community, Our Water engagement report available online

A report on the proposed solution to address the City’s concerns with how operations at the Dolime Quarry could affect the city’s drinking water goes to Committee of the Whole on March 2. People wanting to comment on the report can submit written comments or register as a delegate by 10 a.m. on February 28.

Guelph, Ont., February 20, 2020—On March 30 City Council is expected to make a decision about whether to proceed with the proposed solution to address the City’s concerns with how operations at the Dolime Quarry could affect the City’s drinking water.

The report before Committee of the Whole on March 2 summarizes the findings of last fall’s Our Community, Our Water engagement program, and addresses the technical options for the on-site water management system and the need for approvals from various agencies for the redevelopment of the quarry site.

Majority of community feedback neutral to positive

The public education and engagement program ran for nine weeks from October 1 to November 30, 2019. The City heard from hundreds of residents through open houses, information sessions and online.

The majority of submitted comments (81 per cent) were neutral to positive, and there is community support for the proposed solution provided:

environmental considerations are a focus of development planning, especially with respect to present wildlife and plants,

development planning considers and mitigates increased traffic and is designed to be an accessible neighbourhood, and

the City and taxpayers don’t bear responsibility for risks and costs of land development and water safety.

More information about the findings of the engagement program are available in the engagement report, including an appendix with submitted comments.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point,” says Jennifer Rose, general manager of Environmental Services for the City. “We have a real, viable solution to address our drinking water concerns while also addressing the quarry owner’s commercial interests, and now we know our community is generally supportive of that solution.”

Laura Mousseau, Communications Manager

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2463

laura.mousseau@guelph.ca