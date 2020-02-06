Proposed development in your community: 35, 40 and 55 Silvercreek Parkway South

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Monday, March 9

6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, City Hall

1 Carden Street, Guelph

About the planning application

Proposed development application

35, 40 and 55 Silvercreek Parkway South (File: OZS19-016) – Wards 3 and 4

The subject site is approximately 16.5 hectares in size and is located on both sides of the Silvercreek Parkway South road allowance, bounded by the Metrolinx rail line to the north and the CN secondary rail line to the south.

A Draft Plan of Subdivision, Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed to permit the development of a mixed use commercial and residential subdivision, containing up to 772 townhouse and apartment units and up to 6,500 square metres of commercial Gross Floor Area, together with a neighborhood park and stormwater management area.

The planner to contact for this application:

Katie Nasswetter, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2356

katie.nasswetter@guelph.ca



Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email clerks@guelph.ca no later than Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. You may also attend the meeting and request to speak at the meeting.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available for viewing during regular office hours at:

Planning and Building Services

Guelph City Hall, 3rd floor

1 Carden Street

519-837-5616

planning@guelph.ca

Copies of the staff report will be available at noon on Friday, February 28.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

clerks@guelph.ca

Fax 519-763-1269