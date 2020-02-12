Powerful rock ’n’ roll courtesy of The Trews

Energetic indie rockers welcome special guest Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip during River Run Centre performance

GUELPH, ON February 12, 2020 – Powerful live performances and a distinctive hard-rock sound have earned The Trews accolades across Canada and around the world. The energetic indie rockers take the stage with special guest Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip at River Run Centre on Friday, February 28, at 8 p.m. The Main Stage performance is presented as part of the Magic Music Now Series.

Since first rising to prominence with the 2003 hit single Not Ready to Go, The Trews have gained a reputation as one of Canada’s most electrifying and hard-working bands. The members of The Trews recently released their sixth studio album, Civilianaires, a wildly original recording that ranks among the band’s best. Expect a mix of classic hits and exciting new material when The Trews perform both acoustic and electric sets.

“The Trews have a reputation for throwing down high-energy performances,” says Vancouver Weekly.

While the Trews now call Hamilton home, the band got its start in small-town Nova Scotia. During a celebrated two decade career, The Trews have enjoyed numerous radio hits and shared the stage with rock ’n’ roll icons including the Rolling Stones, Robert Plant and Bruce Springsteen. The Trews currently consist of Colin MacDonald on rhythm guitar and vocals, John-Angus MacDonald on lead guitar and backing vocals, Jack Syperek on bass guitar and backing vocals, Chris Gormley on drums, and touring member Jeff Heisholt on keyboards and backing vocals.

Opening for The Trews is special guest Gord Sinclair, bassist of The Tragically Hip, who releases his first solo recording the same day as his River Run Centre performance on February 28. The album, Taxi Dancers, is the first solo recording by a member of The Tragically Hip since the passing of legendary singer and songwriter Gord Downie. Produced by Sinclair and John-Angus Macdonald of The Trews, Taxi Dancers deals with the concept of losing close friends and family, as well as coming to terms with loss.

Tickets to see The Trews with special guest Gord Sinclair cost $55 for adults, $53 for seniors and $39 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/the-trews.

The Trews with special guest Gord Sinclair is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Magic Music Now Series and sponsored by Sleeman Breweries. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

