Notice of study commencement: City of Guelph Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan Municipal Class Environmental Assessment update

We’re updating our Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan

The City is updating its 2008 Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan (WWSMP) to ensure our water distribution and wastewater (sewer) collection infrastructure supports our growing community now and into the future.

The WWSMP is Guelph’s plan to ensure the City continues to meet the needs of our growing community. The update will look at the City’s current water and wastewater infrastructure and, taking Guelph’s projected population growth into account, define needed increases to the system’s capacity, identify technological advances and opportunities for improving efficiency and address changes in government legislation.

When complete—after the updated master plan is reviewed by the Guelph community and approved by Council—the plan will have identified constraints and opportunities related to Guelph’s existing water and wastewater system. The plan will also have evaluated and prioritized individual projects to increase the capacity of our existing system.

The Process

This study will be carried out according to the Municipal Engineers Association Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (2011, as amended), which is an approved Class of Environmental Assessment under the Environmental Assessment Act. Results from this study will be documented in an environmental assessment that will be made available for a public review period. At that time, residents, Indigenous communities and other interested persons or groups will be informed of when and where the environmental assessment can be reviewed.

Guelph’s master plans assess the infrastructure we have to support today’s services and decide what we’ll need as our community grows. Master plans build on the goals and policies from the Official Plan to integrate existing and future land use plans, and define long-term objectives. Looking at the city as a whole helps to evaluate options, consider a variety of perspectives, understand different outcomes, and make better decisions for Guelph’s future.

