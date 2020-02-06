Notice of second public open house: City of Guelph Schedule ‘B’ Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for Robertson booster pump station

Study objectives

The City has initiated a Schedule B Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) for Robertson booster pump station (Robertson station) upgrades. As part of the 2008 Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, upgrades are required to bring the station to current standards and increase the pump’s capacity in anticipation of future demands. This study will also take into consideration a new location for the pumping station. Robertson station is located at 14 Robertson Drive and is an important piece of infrastructure for the City, servicing more than 16,500 Guelph residents and businesses with potable water every day.

We want to hear from you

Your feedback is an important part of the EA process. On October 16, 2019, the City held the first public open house to introduce the study, our proposed methods for how we’ll conduct the EA and to get your feedback on potential location options for Robertson station. Your feedback was used to develop a short-list of the potential locations and the evaluation criteria we’ll use when making the final decision.

The location short-list and evaluation criteria will be presented at the next public open house along with the opportunity to have your say on what location you’d prefer.

The second public open house will be held on:

February 19, 2020

6 – 8 p.m. at Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, 683 Woolwich Street, activity room three

Open house details are also posted in the City’s meeting and event calendar at guelph.ca/events.

The process

The study is being conducted in accordance with the approved requirements for a Schedule ‘B’ project as described in the Municipal Engineers Association’s Municipal Class EA document (October 2000, as amended in 2007, 2011 and 2015). The Class EA is an approved process under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act and includes public and agency consultation, an evaluation of alternatives, an assessment of potential impacts and identification of reasonable measures to mitigate any adverse impacts that may result. Once a preferred alternative is selected and the EA is approved, the project may proceed to design and construction.

For more information

Please see the project website for the latest information about this project: guelph.ca/robertson

To provide your comments, request additional information, be added to the project mailing list, or if you require this notice to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jim Hall, Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services, N1H 3A1

519-822-1260 extension 3514

jim.hall@guelph.ca

Grant Parkinson, Senior Project Manager, Partner

GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

519-824-8150 extension 1231

grant.parkinson@gmblueplan.ca

This notice was first issued on February 6, 2020.