Nominations now open for 2020 Mayor’s Awards

Deadline for submissions April 10

Key facts

Nominate an individual for the 2020 Mayor’s Awards at guelph.ca/mayorsawards before 4:30 p.m. on April 10, 2020.

Media release

Guelph, Ont., February 12, 2020 – Mayor Cam Guthrie is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Mayor’s Awards, which recognize people who make Guelph a better place through volunteer service. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

Submit a nomination online at guelph.ca/mayorsawards, or by requesting a nomination form from the Mayor’s Office at mayor@guelph.ca or 519-837-5643.

“One of the things that makes me most proud to call Guelph home is the incredible network of community builders and volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to making our city better,” said Mayor Guthrie. “The Mayor’s Awards are a fantastic opportunity to give these dedicated individuals the recognition they deserve.”

Submissions for the Mayor’s Awards must include a 250-750 word description of the nominee’s contributions along with contact information for the nominee and nominator. While it is not mandatory for nominees to live or work in Guelph, they must volunteer in Guelph to be eligible for the Mayor’s Award. Nominees’ achievements may include a mix of volunteer and paid efforts. Self-nominations are not eligible.

The Mayor’s Awards have been presented every year since 1997, when they were established by Mayor Joe Young. Honourees have been recognized for volunteer contributions to many different aspects of city life, including arts and culture, health and mental health, community building, athletics, and the environment. Profiles of honourees from 2001 to 2019 are posted at guelph.ca/mayorsawards.

The 2020 Mayor’s Awards will be presented on June 18 at the Guelph Awards of Excellence gala, an event hosted by the Guelph Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the city’s exceptional individuals and businesses. More information can be found at guelphchamber.com.

Resources

Mayor’s Awards nomination form

List of Mayor’s Awards recipients 2001-2019

For more information

Katherine Galley

Communications Advisor

Mayor’s Office

519-822-1260 extension 2558

katherine.galley@guelph.ca