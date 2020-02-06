Les Stroud: Sharing a nature-first musical message

Star of Survivorman, musician and activist brings powerful concert experience to River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON February 6, 2020 – Well-known as the award-winning creator, producer and star of the hit television series Survivorman, Les Stroud inspires with his passion for the Earth. Also a celebrated musician, author and activist, Stroud promises a powerful concert experience during Survivorman Les Stroud at River Run Centre on Friday, February 21, at 8 p.m. The Co-operators Hall performance is presented as part of the Borealis Music Series.

Through immersive song, film and storytelling, Stroud guides his audience through a celebration of nature and a call to protect the Earth. An accomplished guitarist, singer and harmonica player, Stroud has shared the stage with artists including Journey, Alice Cooper, Steven Stills, Blues Traveler, Randy Bachman, Slash and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“The Canadian-born Stroud also spreads his nature-first message via music,” says Rolling Stone magazine.

Stroud’s recordings showcase an eclectic songwriting style ranging from folk and roots to rock and contemporary. His most recent musical works include the albums Mother Earth (2019), Bittern Lake (2018), Off The Grid (2015) and Wonderful Things (2012). Stroud also writes music for his television series, Survivorman, and has scored several independent films.

Stroud is internationally recognized for Survivorman, a show that sees him use his survival skills in remote wilderness locations. Survivorman is the first internationally broadcast series entirely written, videotaped and hosted by a single person. Stroud is also well-known for many other television appearances, including hosting the 20th anniversary of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week and appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The View and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling books Survive! – Essential Skills and Tactics to Get You Out of Anywhere – Alive! and Will to Live.

Tickets to see Survivorman Les Stroud cost $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/survivorman-les-stroud.

Survivorman Les Stroud is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Borealis Music Series, which also receives funding support from the Ontario Arts Council and the SOCAN Foundation. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

