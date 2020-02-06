Join Jennifer Keesmaat, Pamela Robinson and Guelph’s Chief Planner for a conversation about a growing city

Share your thoughts at the event on February 27

Guelph, Ont., February 6, 2020 – Get involved in developing Guelph’s growth management strategy by joining planning experts for a free talk about what it means to be a growing city on Thursday, February 27.

“Guelph is growing and changing,” explains Todd Salter, Guelph’s chief planner and general manager of Planning and Building Services. “Creating the community we want takes time and requires thoughtful planning and engagement with the people who live and work in our city.”

Guelph 2041: A conversation about a growing city takes place at the Delta Conference Centre, 50 Stone Road West. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Register for this free talk by Wednesday, February 26 to secure a seat.

Changemakers and academics share planning insights

The event features three speakers with experience in city planning:

Jennifer Keesmaat, head of The Keesmaat Group and previously Toronto’s chief city planner, talking about how we can use land in a fundamentally different way to create sustainable communities.

Todd Salter, general manager of Planning and Building Services/Chief Planner for the City of Guelph talking about Guelph’s growth story, and how and where Guelph can grow sustainably while fostering our unique city identity.

Pamela Robinson, director and associate professor with the Faculty of Community Services, School of Urban and Regional Planning, Ryerson University, talking about what it means to be a community that welcomes new neighbours and embraces change as we grow.

“Everyone is welcome to join us as we talk about the challenges and opportunities of growth,” says Melissa Aldunate, manager of Policy Planning and Urban Design. “This conversation will set the stage for engaging our community around Guelph’s growth management strategy for the next 20 years. If this is a subject you’re passionate about, you’ll want to hear this talk and stay involved as we continue this important planning work.”

Attendees will have a chance to provide input on the vision and principles for how the City plans Guelph’s growth to 2041. In addition, community members and stakeholders can complete online surveys from February 6-March 8 to share their thoughts about future growth in Guelph.

“Guelph needs to plan to meet provincial growth forecasts of a population of 191,000 and 101,000 jobs by 2041. How we meet those forecasts is up to us,” adds Aldunate.

The Ontario government recently updated its plan for managing growth in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Guelph must now update its strategy for growth and the Official Plan to comply with Provincial requirements.

