Help us design Dallan subdivision’s neighbourhood park

Vote on the preferred design by February 28

We’re starting the process to create a new neighbourhood park located within Dallan subdivision at 158 Poppy Drive East.

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca February 28 to:

Vote on preferred design concept.

Share ideas about playground equipment.

Submit comments to the design team.

We will use your feedback to create a final park concept, which we will share with the community this spring. We expect construction of the new park to start June 2021.

Why we create park master plans

A park master plan is a blueprint that guides park design according to the space and community needs. We look at everything that makes a park a place to play, including how it’s graded, what surfaces to use, pathways, tables and benches, playground equipment and shelters. Some things you can see on the surface and some things are below the surface. Master plans make sure our parks are functional, aesthetically pleasing and create a sense of community space.

For more information

Jyoti Pathak, Parks Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

jyoti.pathak@guelph.ca