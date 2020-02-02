Guelph residential plow out starting at 10:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2

Please move parked cars off the street

Guelph, Ont., February 2 – A residential plow out is scheduled to start at 10 p.m., Sunday, February 2, and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

Overnight on-street parking exemptions are not valid during a residential plow out. Unless there are signs saying parking is permitted between 2 and 6 a.m., please move all cars off the street to make room for plows, buses, and emergency vehicles.

Please wait 24 hours to report a problem spot

A full residential plow out takes about 24 hours to complete. Please give us time to finish our routes before reporting a problem spot. We plow main roads first, then secondary roads and residential streets are plowed last. 

Sidewalks are cleared within three days

Guelph’s 700 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to clear. We appreciate your patience as we work our way through the city.

Get updates and email alerts

Visit guelph.ca/snow to check for updates, watch the live Plow Tracker map, or sign up for email alerts whenever there’s a plow out. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter for updates about affected services, facility closures or cancellations.

To report a problem spot

How you can help

  • Never pass a snow plow
  • Allow for longer commute times and drive according to road conditions
  • If you can, please help clear sidewalks near your property
  • Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow
  • Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

