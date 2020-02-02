Guelph residential plow out starting at 10:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2

Please move parked cars off the street

Guelph, Ont., February 2 – A residential plow out is scheduled to start at 10 p.m., Sunday, February 2, and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

Overnight on-street parking exemptions are not valid during a residential plow out. Unless there are signs saying parking is permitted between 2 and 6 a.m., please move all cars off the street to make room for plows, buses, and emergency vehicles.

Please wait 24 hours to report a problem spot

A full residential plow out takes about 24 hours to complete. Please give us time to finish our routes before reporting a problem spot. We plow main roads first, then secondary roads and residential streets are plowed last.

Sidewalks are cleared within three days

Guelph’s 700 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to clear. We appreciate your patience as we work our way through the city.

Get updates and email alerts

Visit guelph.ca/snow to check for updates, watch the live Plow Tracker map, or sign up for email alerts whenever there’s a plow out. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter for updates about affected services, facility closures or cancellations.

To report a problem spot

How you can help

Never pass a snow plow

Allow for longer commute times and drive according to road conditions

If you can, please help clear sidewalks near your property

Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow

Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

Resources

Winter driving tips

Winter parking restrictions

Snow Angels