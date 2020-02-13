Free Family Day fun

We’re offering free activities to celebrate Family Day on Monday, February 17! Here’s what is happening.
Victoria Road Recreation Centre
- STEM activity: Experiment with a Mason jar science project.
10 to 11 a.m., Cedar Room
- Public skate: Everyone is welcome! This skate is a great way to socialize with family and friends.
10 a.m. to noon, Ice pad
- Parent and tot play: Staff-led games and songs. Toys and books available for open play.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oak Room
- Family fitness
- Dance: 10 to 10:45 a.m., Oak Room
- Kickboxing: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Oak Room
- Zumba: 1 to 1:45 p.m., Oak Room
- Yoga: 2 to 2:45 p.m., Oak Room
- Lap and leisure swim: Leisure swim for families and fitness swim for adults.
10:30 a.m. to noon, pool.
- Chair yoga: Open to everyone, especially persons who may have limited mobility and/or not able to get up and down on a yoga mat. 1 to 3 p.m., Cedar room
- Pottery – handbuilding: Children and parents can create clay and take their creation home.
1 to 3 p.m., Oak Room
- Public swim: All pools open 1 to 3 p.m.
West End Community Centre
- Parent and tot play: Staff-led games and songs. Toys and books available for open play.
10 to 11 a.m., gym.
- Public skate: Everyone is welcome! This skate is a great way to socialize with family and friends.
10 a.m. to noon, Ice pad 1.
- Family fun skate: Bring the entire family out for a morning skate to focus on your skating and hockey skills while spending time together. Skating aids permitted for this skate.
10 a.m. to noon, Ice pad 2
- Community art project: Unleash your creativity on a community art project for people of all ages.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., main foyer.
- Lap and leisure swim: Leisure swim for families and fitness swim for adults. 10:30 a.m. to noon, pool.
- Family circus arts: Parents and children will unlock the magic behind circus arts, including juggling, theatrical clown and more! Sessions start at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Gym
- Pickleball: Sign up for a 30-minute session on the gym door. Instructor and equipment provided. No experience needed.
1 to 3 p.m., Gym.
- Public swim: All pools open, including the slide.
1 to 3 p.m.
- Smoothies: Purchases by donation (proceeds to the Children’s Foundation Food and Friends program). Suggested donation is $2 or more.
1 to 3 p.m., concession stand.