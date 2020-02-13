February 2020 – On-Street Parking Survey

The City’s Transportation Engineering department has received a public request to review on-street parking on Ferguson Street.

To address this concern, the City is considering removing the existing “No Parking Anytime” restriction on the south side of the street between Stevenson Street South and Morris Street.

Staff must receive a minimum support rate of 51% of the property owners that are in favour of the proposal in order for the change to occur.

We have set-up various methods of communication. Please complete the survey sheet by using one of these methods. For your convenience, an online survey has been created and can be accessed by clicking below.

Ferguson Street – On-street Parking Survey

Collection Notice: Personal Information, as defined by the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001 and will be used in accordance with the provisions of MFIPPA. Personal information on this form will be used for the purpose of assisting the City of Guelph in making a decision on the Ferguson Street on-street parking review. Any personal information such as name and address included in a submission from the public may become part of the public record. Questions regarding the parking review should be directed to 519-822-1260 extension 3489 or lauren.short@guelph.ca. Questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of information should be directed to the City of Guelph’s Access, Privacy and Records Specialist at 519-822-1260 extension 2605 or privacy@guelph.ca

Should you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact the undersigned using one of the methods below by Monday March 9th, 2020:

For more information

Lauren Short, Traffic Technologist II

Transportation Services, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3489

Lauren.short@guelph.ca