Day camp for February 21

We’re offering a Day Camp on Friday, February 21 for kids 4–12 years of age. The day includes games, crafts and songs—all wrapped up in one day of fun!
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drop off beginning at 8 a.m. and pick up as late as 5 p.m.
Fee
$41.41
Location
Guelph Sports Dome, 375 College Avenue West
Register now!
Spots are limited, so those interested are asked to call to register in advance: 519-837-5699. Camp code: 235527
Note: If the City cancels the camp, parents will be refunded the fee.
What to bring
Wear running shoes. Please pack a lunch (although provided pizza is an option) and snacks. No peanut products please.