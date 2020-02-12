Day camp for February 21

We’re offering a Day Camp on Friday, February 21 for kids 4–12 years of age. The day includes games, crafts and songs—all wrapped up in one day of fun!

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drop off beginning at 8 a.m. and pick up as late as 5 p.m.

Fee

$41.41

Location

Guelph Sports Dome, 375 College Avenue West

Register now!

Spots are limited, so those interested are asked to call to register in advance: 519-837-5699. Camp code: 235527

Note: If the City cancels the camp, parents will be refunded the fee.

What to bring

Wear running shoes. Please pack a lunch (although provided pizza is an option) and snacks. No peanut products please.