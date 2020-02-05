Day camp for February 10 and 11

We’re offering a Day Camp on Monday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 11 for kids 4–12 years of age. The day includes games, crafts and songs—all wrapped up in one day of fun!

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drop off beginning at 8 a.m. and pick up as late as 5 p.m.

Fee

$41.41

Location

Guelph Sports Dome, 375 College Avenue West

Register now!

Spots are limited, so those interested are asked to call to register in advance: 519-837-5699.

Camp codes: February 10: 235427 and February 11: 235428.

Note: If the City cancels the camp, parents will be refunded the fee.

What to bring

Wear running shoes. Please pack a lunch (although provided pizza is an option) and snacks. No peanut products please.