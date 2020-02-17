UPDATE: repair is complete and road is open.

Eramosa Road closed between Meyer Drive and Callander Drive

Guelph, Ont., February 17, 2020—City crews are responding to a water main break on Eramosa Road at Meyer Drive; repairs are expected to be completed by late this evening. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Lanes are closed in both directions between Meyer Drive and Callander Drive. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Guelph Transit Route 13 will be rerouted around the water main break; follow @GuelphTransit for details.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook and Twitter should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

