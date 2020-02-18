Create an award for the Guelph Urban Design Awards gala

Submit your award design proposal

Ontario-based artists and craftspeople are invited to submit proposals for the design of an award for the Guelph Urban Design Awards by noon on April 1, 2020.

The successful applicant will receive $2,000 to design the award and up to $250 per award to create a minimum of six awards in advance of the gala, taking place Friday, September 25. Additional awards may be requested after the ceremony in cases where there are winning teams.

The award for the Guelph Urban Design Awards will be a piece of artwork that acknowledges improvements to Guelph’s physical environment that increase livability and generate civic pride. The award should be inspirational, celebratory and representative of Guelph’s vitality as a city.

The award can be a two or three-dimensional artwork in any medium. It should have presence and visual impact during its presentation on stage. In addition, the award should be customizable with credentials (the award category, year, and recipient’s name) as part of the artwork or as a plaque attached to the piece.

City staff will review proposals based on qualifications and experience, quality of proposal, budget and quality of support materials. For more information visit guelph.ca/guda.

About Guelph’s Urban Design Awards

The City of Guelph benefits from thoughtful urban design that enhances our community’s unique sense of place and contributes to our residents’ high quality of life. The 2020 Guelph Urban Design Awards will promote and recognize the best of urban design in Guelph, building on the vision outlined in Guelph’s Urban Design Action Plan.

Media Contact

Stacey Dunnigan, Manager, Culture and Tourism

Culture, Tourism and Community Investment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

stacey.dunnigan@guelph.ca