Construction notice: Rodney Boulevard closed starting March 4

Dean Avenue to Young Street

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface. All work will take place on City property.

Work begins March 4

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, March 4 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Rodney Boulevard closed

Rodney Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Dean Avenue and Young Street, during the construction project. Only local access will be permitted.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

jason.robinson@guelph.ca