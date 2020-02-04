Construction notice: London Road West lane reductions starting February 18

At Kathleen Street

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a pedestrian crossover on London Road West at Kathleen Street.

Work begins February 18

Work is expected to begin on or about February 18, and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

London Road West will undergo lane reductions during the project. London Road West will be reduced to one lane of traffic with a traffic control person directing traffic. Please follow posted signs. Delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

shaymaa.al-ani@guelph.ca