Construction notice: Baker Street closed to through traffic February 18-19

Crane removal for development at 45 Yarmouth Street

About the project

A private developer is removing a tower crane as part of ongoing construction of a high-rise apartment building at 45 Yarmouth Street. Baker Street will be closed to through traffic while the crane is in place.

Baker Street closed February 18 and 19

Baker Street will be closed to through traffic from Chapel Lane to Park Lane for two days, February 18 and 19.

Two-way traffic will be temporarily allowed on Baker Street between Woolwich Street to Park Lane during the closure.

The Baker Street parking lot can be accessed from Chapel Street only. There will be no access at the Baker Street entrance throughout the closure.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk on Baker Street will be closed. Pedestrians can use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access and parking

Some parking spaces immediately in front of the site on Baker Street will be blocked by the loading zone.

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

