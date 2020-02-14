City’s new online registration portal will have you Rec’nrolling!

Recenroll.ca available February 21; registration day is March 4

Guelph, Ont., February 14, 2020 – If you typically register online for City of Guelph recreation programs, the process is about to get even easier.

On February 21, the City launches recenroll.ca—a one-stop portal for residents to register for lessons and classes, find information about drop-in programs and explore what is offered at the City’s recreation facilities. Sports groups and community organizations will use the system to view facility availability, manage rental contracts and pay invoices.

“We’re excited to provide our customers with a new online registration portal that is designed to make it easier to find programs and register for classes,” says Heather Flaherty, general manager of Parks and Recreation. The Rec Enroll portal is designed by Canadian software company PerfectMind.

Residents registering for winter recreation programs can use recenroll.ca, starting on February 21. Spring and summer program registration begins Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 a.m. Prior to March 4, residents can preview programs through the portal, check out the Guelph Community Guide online or pick up a copy, starting February 24, at one of the City’s recreation facilities.

“From swimming to exercising and summer camps to senior art classes, there’s so much to do in Guelph,” says Flaherty.

Setting up an account

The City is also making it easy for anyone who has had a transaction in the past 18 months to access the portal by setting up user accounts. Users can expect to receive an email from PerfectMind on or about February 20 that will include a link and temporary password to login to the new account and reset their password.

For residents who haven’t registered online before, creating a Rec Enroll account is quick and easy. All that is required to get started is an email address, street address and birthdate. Parents and guardians will need their children’s full names and birthdates to register them for programs. New accounts can be created starting February 21.

Blackout period

Between February 17 and 20, when the City transitions from the current registration system (RegExpress) to Rec Enroll, there will be a service interruption that impacts recreation program registration and the sale of Guelph Transit fare media.

Residents will not be able to register or withdraw from a program, and sports/community groups will not be able to make a change to their facility rental contract. Bus passes will not be sold at Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre. Transit customers, who can’t wait until February 21 to buy a bus pass, can still do so at ServiceGuelph (City Hall), a library branch or at an authorized vendor.

As well, the Guelph Civic Museum gift shop will only accept cash or cheque for sales made between February 17 and 20.

During the blackout period, residents are invited to enjoy, at no cost, the City’s drop-in programs such as public swims and skates.

“This is the perfect time for Guelph residents who haven’t accessed any of our great recreation programming to experience a small portion of what we offer,” says Flaherty.

More information about Rec Enroll can be found at recenroll.ca or by calling 519-837-5699.

