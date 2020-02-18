City announces 2020 Community Grant recipients

List of Community Grant recipients for 2020

Guelph, Ont., February 18, 2020 – The City of Guelph has granted 49 not-for-profit community organizations with $307,200 in funding for activities that enhance quality of life, inclusivity, opportunities and social supports in the community.

“The recipients receiving funding this year were chosen on criteria developed through the Community Plan,” says Alex Goss, manager of Community Investment with the City of Guelph. “This year will be the first time Community Grants will have long-term impact through multi-year funding.”

Grants to 23 recipients are funded for more than one year, pending budget approval year-to-year. That means these programs and services can be planned for and implemented over a longer term; up to three years in some cases.

Applications were evaluated by the Community Grant Panel consisting of Guelph residents. The panel compared each organization’s work with the goals of the Community Grant, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work and financial need.

For a detailed list of recipients, funding amounts and projects, visit guelph.ca/grants.

About the Community Grant program

Community Grants were previously known as Wellbeing Grants. Each year, we allocate grant funding to incorporated not-for-profit organizations, with or without charitable status, that can show how their work will improve quality of life for Guelph residents. Eligible organizations can apply for grants to be used for core operating costs, one-off events, special programming or projects, or for small capital items that improve their services.

Media contact

Alex Goss, Manager

Community Investment, Culture, Tourism and Community Investment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2675

alex.goss@guelph.ca