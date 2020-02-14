Baker District telephone survey notice of collection

The City of Guelph is conducting a residential telephone call survey to gauge community awareness and understanding about the Baker District redevelopment project.

The survey is being conducted in February 2020. Oraclepoll is contacting 600 households within the city of Guelph.

Results of the survey will be used by City staff to determine the need for additional communications activities.

Your participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will be used for further program development and optimization only.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information about the project, please contact the City’s Business Development and Enterprise department at

519–822-1260 extension 3622

stephanie.guy@guelph.ca

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information, please contact the Program Manager Information, Privacy and Elections at

519-822-1260 extension 2605

privacy@guelph.ca