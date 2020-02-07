A night of laughs with standup star Shaun Majumder

Famed Canadian comedian performs at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON February 7, 2020 – Celebrated from coast to coast to coast for his hilarious antics on television, film and the standup stage, comedian Shaun Majumder promises a night of laughs not to be missed at River Run Centre on Friday, February 21, at 8 p.m. The Main Stage standup performance is presented as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series.

An award-winning comedian and actor, Majumder’s credits include appearing on the hit CBC Television comedy series This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the comedy-variety series Cedric the Entertainer Presents and the U.S. television drama 24. He is also a favourite at Montreal’s internationally renowned Just for Laughs comedy festival.

“Majumder is one of the most sparkling and likeable comedians in the business,” says The Georgia Straight. “Go ahead, try not to like him. You can’t.”

Majumder grew up in the small town of Burlington, Newfoundland and Labrador, and got his start in 2008 as a cast member of the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy series Unhitched. Following that role on U.S. television, Majumder appeared in his own Comedy Central Presents special.

Majumder’s film credits include Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, The Ladies Man and Pushing Tin. His W Network documentary series, Majumder Manor, told the story of his dream to transform his Newfoundland home town into a high-end, sustainable tourist destination. A Gemini Award winner, Majumder also served as host of numerous Just for Laughs television comedy specials.

Tickets to see Shaun Majumder cost $55 for adults, $53 for seniors and $25 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/shaun-majumder-2. Please note – this performance contains mature content and language and is not suitable for all audiences.

Shaun Majumder is presented by River Run Centre as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series and is sponsored by SV Law. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

