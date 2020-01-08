Valdy: Sharing his life in music

Famed Canadian troubadour featured in River Run Centre’s Miijidaa Life Stories series

GUELPH ON January 8, 2020 – One of Canada’s most beloved performers, Valdy has earned admiration from fans and critics during a career spanning five decades and 16 recordings. The celebrated troubadour discusses his life and career during In Conversation with Valdy at River Run Centre on Wednesday, January 22, at 8 p.m. The Co-operators Hall performance is presented as part of the Miijidaa Life Stories series.

During an evening titled Celebrating 50 Years of Touring, Valdy shares stories about his life in music, including his rise to prominence with the 1972 single Rock ’n’ Roll Song, winning Juno Awards as Folk Singer of the Year and Folk Entertainer of the Year and producing four gold-selling albums. Valdy remains a celebrated and sought-after live performer and continues writing and recording new music.

“Like a bright ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, Valdy bounces onto the stage and the magic begins,” says the Salmon Arm Observer.

In Conversation with Valdy is part of the Miijidaa Life Stories series, which features renowned artists discussing their craft in a question-and-answer format with series host Cameron Smillie. The evening also includes a live performance and post-show meet and greet. Audiences walk away with the story behind the artist.

Cameron Smillie, who brings a wealth of experience in the performing arts world, organizes the Miijidaa Life Stories series. He is co-founder of Live at the Hippo Pool Events Inc., which presents productions in theatres across southwestern Ontario.

Tickets to see In Conversation with Valdy cost $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/in-conversation-with-valdy.

In Conversation with Valdy is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Miijidaa Life Stories series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

FOR INFORMATION

Nicole Neufeld | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

nicole.neufeld@riverrun.ca