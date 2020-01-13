South section of Silvercreek Park trail closed due to flooding

From Edinburgh Road North to the Hanlon Expressway

The south side of Silvercreek Park trail is temporarily closed due to flooding.

During the closure, there will be no trail access to the south side of the Silvercreek Park trail from Edinburgh Road North to the Hanlon Expressway. Trail access to the north side of the trail and Silvercreek Park trail east of Edinburgh Road North remains open.

We will continue to monitor flooding and share on our Facebook and Twitter channels when the trail reopens.

You can learn more about flood watches from Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA).

Map of the trail closure

