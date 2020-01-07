Rocking with Canadian icons 54•40

Legendary band performs acoustic and electric sets at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON January 7, 2020 – 54•40 has taken its place among Canada’s greatest rock ’n’ roll bands, carving out a legacy of gold and platinum recordings and stellar live performances. The Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame inductees perform selections from their catalogue of hits at River Run Centre on Sunday, January 19, at 8 p.m. The Main Stage performance is presented as part of the Guelph Infiniti Music Series.

During a more than three-decade career, 54•40 built an impressive catalogue of finely crafted and well-known songs including Baby Ran, She La, One Gun, Ocean Pearl, I Go Blind, One Day In Your Life, Nice to Luv You and many others. The iconic band – including Neil Osbourne on vocals and rhythm guitar, Brad Merrit on bass, Matt Johnson on drums and Dave Genn on lead guitar – will perform an acoustic set followed by an electric set at River Run Centre.

“Post-punk rockers known for anthemic tunes,” The Coast Reporter says of 54•40.

In 2017, 54•40 became the first band to sign with El Mocambo Records, a recording label launched by the legendary Toronto live music venue. 54•40’s first El Mocambo Records release, Keep On Walking (2017), received praise from fans and critics for memorable tracks including Sucker For Your Love and How’s Your Day Going. Prior to Keep On Walking, 54•40 released the compilation La Difference: A History Unplugged (2016), which included acoustic versions of some of the band’s most memorable songs. 54•40 boasts three platinum-selling albums – Dear Dear (1992), Smilin’ Buddha Cabaret (1994) and Trusted By Millions (1996) – as well as one Canadian gold-selling album, Since When (1998).

Tickets to see 54•40 cost $55 for adults, $53 for seniors and $30 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/54•40.

54•40 is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Guelph Infiniti Music Series and sponsored by Syngenta. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

