Raucous bluegrass courtesy of The Slocan Ramblers

Acclaimed Canadian band brings high-energy music to River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON January 6, 2020 – Renowned among Canada’s best bluegrass artists, The Slocan Ramblers are rooted in tradition yet fearlessly creative. The band brings its unique brand of music to River Run Centre on Friday, January 17, at 8 p.m. The Co-operators Hall performance is presented as part of the Borealis Music Series.

The members of The Slocan Ramblers – Frank Evans on banjo, Adrian Gross on mandolin, Darryl Poulsen on guitar and Alastair Whitehead on bass – create a bold, dynamic sound that has made the band a favourite among roots music fans. The Ramblers’ reputation continues to grow on the strength of energetic live performances and outstanding recordings.

The Slocan Ramblers celebrated a 2019 Juno Award nomination in the Traditional Roots Album of the Year category for their latest album, Queen City Jubilee. A blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk, the album presents the band at the top of its game, showcasing impressive songwriting, lightning-fast instrumentals, sawdust-thick vocals and raucous energy. In addition to the Juno nomination, The Slocan Ramblers are nominees in the Traditional Album of the Year and Ensemble of the Year categories at the upcoming Canadian Folk Music Awards.

“For a bunch of boys from Toronto, The Slocan Ramblers are turning out a piping hot brand of bluegrass that you just may think was cut fresh from a back porch in the Blue Ridge,” says Elmore Magazine.

Prior to Queen City Jubilee, the Ramblers released Coffee Creek (2015) and Shaking Down the Acorns (2012). Accolades for the band include being presented the Edmonton Folk Music Festival’s Emerging Artist Award and Best New Artist at the Toronto Jazz Festival by the Torontoist. The Ramblers have shared the stage with Grammy winner Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, as well as multiple Juno Award-winner Serena Ryder.

“The Slocan Ramblers put on one of the most vibrant shows of acoustic music I’ve seen in some time,” said Tom Power, host of CBC Radio’s Q. “It’s rare for Canadians – especially young Canadians – to play this music with such authority, passion and yet ability for experimentation.”

Limited tickets available to see The Slocan Ramblers cost $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and $25 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/the-slocan-ramblers.

The Slocan Ramblers are presented by River Run Centre as part of the Borealis Music Series, which also receives funding support from the Ontario Arts Council and the SOCAN Foundation. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

