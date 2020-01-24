Proposed changes to fenced leash-free areas going to Council February 3

Staff report available at guelph.ca/council

Guelph, Ont., January 24, 2020 – A report to Council that outlines next steps for fenced leash-free areas at Peter Misersky, Bristol Street and Lee Street parks is now online.

The report recommends not fencing the leash-free area at Lee Street Park.

On June 24, 2019 Council approved two locations for fenced leash-free areas at Peter Misersky and Bristol Street Park. These locations would continue as fenced leash-free locations as outlined in the original Council decision. City staff will work on mitigation measures to improve issues with noise, traffic, behaviour, sightlines, bylaw enforcement and education. The leash-free area at Peter Misersky Park is complete and will be modified to accommodate these changes. Mitigation measures will be integrated into the work at Bristol Street Park when construction resumes.

“Modifications to Peter Misersky Park and Bristol Street Park will be implemented to address concerns identified by residents living near both leash-free areas,” says Luke Jefferson, manager of Open Space Planning at the City of Guelph. “Some of these will include shifting the fence location, adding trees to provide a visual barrier, educating dog owners, providing clear rules and setting hours of operation rather than a dawn to dusk schedule.”

The report goes to Committee of the Whole on February 3. Residents who wish to comment on the report can register as a delegate by 10 a.m. on January 31. A final decision will take place at the Council meeting on February 27 at 6 p.m.

Resources

Read the report to Council

Read the Leash Free Policy

Media Contact

Luke Jefferson, Manager

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2527

luke.jefferson@guelph.ca