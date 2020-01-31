Notice of Public Information Centre #2: Gordon Street Improvements

Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Schedule B

Why is the City conducting this study?

The City of Guelph is planning improvements to Gordon Street between Edinburgh Road South and Lowes Road to address the current and future needs of our growing community. The proposed improvements will consider vehicular traffic, transit operations, pedestrians and cyclists. Potential social, economic and environmental impacts, and appropriate mitigation measures to minimize these impacts will also be considered.

The process

A Class Environmental Assessment (Class EA ) is being conducted as a Schedule ‘B’ project in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process (Municipal Engineers Association, October 2000, as amended in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019), under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act.

Study progress

A preliminary preferred solution has been developed based on the collection and analysis of additional information, as well as input received from the public at the first Public Information Centre (PIC) in October 2019 (including surveys and comments), public comments and questions received throughout the study (to date), and direct communications with various agencies.

Participate in Public Information Centre #2

Thursday, February 20, 2020

6-8 p.m. (drop in format)

Salvation Army Guelph Citadel and Nursery School

1320 Gordon Street, Guelph

The study team will present the results of the evaluation of alternative solutions and the preliminary preferred solution for public feedback. Drop in anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. to talk with City staff and team members about the study. If you need any special accommodations, please contact Gwen Zhang by February 13 with your request.

For more information

For more information about this project, including updates, please visit guelph.ca/gordonea. If you have questions, comments or would like to request to join the study mailing list, please contact one of our project team members.

Gwen Zhang, P. Eng.

Project Manager

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2638

gwen.zhang@guelph.ca

John Bayley, P.Eng.

Project Manager

IBI Group

519-585-2255 extension 63220

john.bayley@ibigroup.com