Mind-bending improvisational comedy with Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci

Comedy legend and master hypnotist star in Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON January 17, 2020 – Join comedy legend Colin Mochrie and master hypnotist Asad Mecci for their mind-blowing, jaw-dropping and side-splitting new show, Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, at River Run Centre on Thursday, January 30, at 8 p.m. The Main Stage performance is presented as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series.

Improv like you’ve never seen it, Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis brings two masters of their crafts together to create an unforgettable entertainment experience. During the show, 20 random audience volunteers are put under hypnosis, their inhibitions evaporated and minds no longer their own. The hypnotized volunteers are methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best remain on stage. That’s when Mochrie – one of the world’s most iconic comedic improvisers – takes the show to a whole new level.

“Very funny,” the Times of London says of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis.

Most-recognized as a star of the improv comedy television program Whose Line Is It, Anyway?, Mochrie is the winner of three Canadian Comedy Awards, a Gemini Award and a Writers Guild of Canada Award. A native of Scotland but life-long resident of Canada, he has appeared in numerous films and television programs including CBC Television’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The Drew Carey Show and Murdoch Mysteries. Mochrie has also toured the world extensively during the past 15 years, performing alongside his Whose Line Is It, Anyway? cast mate Brad Sherwood in the live improv show Colin and Brad: Two Man Group.

Widely recognized for appearances on Entertainment Tonight, MTV, HGTV and YTV, as well as coverage in the New York Times, Huffington Post and Maxim Magazine, Mecci stages jaw-dropping performances that have captivated audiences around the world. He has performed his mind-bending hypnotism in front of more than 1.5 million people, including at Just for Laughs festivals and the Rogers Centre.

Tickets to see Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis cost $59 for adults, $57 for seniors and $29 for those under 30. Please note that this performance contains mature content and language and is not suitable for all audiences. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/colin-mochrie-and-asad-mecci-hyprov-improv-under-hypnosis.

Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis is presented by River Run Centre as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

For more information

Angela McEwen

Marketing and Development Coordinator

City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2493

angela.mcewen@riverrun.ca