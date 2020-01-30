Just announced! River Run Centre opens doors for two free daytime shows on February 4

Discover A History of Motown with Krystle Dos Santos

GUELPH, ON January 30, 2020 – One day only, the River Run Centre offers two free performances to the public of A History of Motown by Krystle Dos Santos on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. The Main Stage performances are presented as part of River Run Centre’s Linamar for the Performing Arts Program.

The River Run Centre is opening its doors to the public for two free performances that walk audiences through the fascinating history of Motown music. With stunning singing and storytelling by the talented Krystle Dos Santos and her band, the show is geared towards any age, from 4 to 94.

Admission is free and on a first come first served basis. For more information on this special offering, visit the website at riverrun.ca/free-to-the-public-one-day-only-the-history-of-motown-with-krystle-dos-santos/

Krystle Dos Santos and her three-piece band take audiences back in time to the era of Motown music from the late 1950s to 1980s. Motown Records grew to be a music industry powerhouse featuring stars such as The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations and the Jackson 5.

Krystle and her band perform interactive songs from the Motown catalogue while educating young audiences about the historical importance of the Motown era, its artists, and the significant impact that Motown music has had on contemporary pop and soul music today.

For more information, visit riverrun.ca. Please note, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The River Run Centre is a physically accessible location.

A History of Motown with Krystle Dos Santos is supported by Linamar Corporation and Ontario Arts Council. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

