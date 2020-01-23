Join us February 13 for the first Water Supply Master Plan open house

Help guide the City’s Water Supply Master Plan

The City is updating the 2014 Water Supply Master Plan (WSMP), the City’s long-term plan for ensuring we sustain our drinking water sources and services as our community grows.

The WSMP update includes reviewing our current drinking water sources and identifying options for more sources from now until 2041.

Have your say

We need your help! Over the next several months, the City will ask the community to share feedback, both in-person and online, to help inform how we will manage our water supply as our community grows. We want to know how you use water today and what is important to you for the future, so that we can continue to provide excellent drinking water services to Guelph residents.

The City is hosting the first of two community open houses at City Hall on February 13.

What: 2019 Water Supply Master Plan update open house

Where: Marg MacKinnon Community Room, City Hall, 1 Carden Street

When: February 13, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. ­

Join us to learn about and share your thoughts on:

the objectives and overview of the WSMP update;

the City’s current drinking water supply;

proposed alternatives for meeting our drinking water supply needs;

proposed criteria and methodology for evaluating new drinking water sources and;

next steps as we update the WSMP.

Other ways to get involved

Your feedback is an important part of the WSMP update.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts at haveyoursay.guelph.ca .

at haveyoursay.guelph.ca Read about our progress . Project information will be posted on our project page at guelph.ca/wsmp.

. Project information will be posted on our project page at guelph.ca/wsmp. Join our mailing list . Send us your name and provide your address (email or post mail), and we’ll keep you informed.

. Send us your name and provide your address (email or post mail), and we’ll keep you informed. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

The process

Our Water Supply Master Plan update follows the requirements of Phases 1 and 2 of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) in accordance with Approach #1 of the Master Plan Process. Guelph’s WSMP is updated about every five years. The 2019 update will align with the City’s Official Plan update and will include project implementation plans with additional MCEA Schedule A, B and C activities.

Guelph’s master plans assess the infrastructure we have to support today’s services and decide what we’ll need as our community grows. Master plans build on the goals and policies from the Official Plan to integrate existing and future land use plans, and define long-term objectives. Looking at the city as a whole helps to evaluate options, consider a variety of perspectives, understand different outcomes, and make better decisions for Guelph’s future.

For more information

Please visit guelph.ca/wsmp for the latest information about the WSMP update.

To provide your comments, request additional information, be added to the project mailing list, or if you require this notice to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Dave Belanger

Water Services

5198221260 extension 2186

Dave.Belanger@guelph.ca

Matthew Alexander

AECOM Canada Ltd

519-840-2223 extension

Matthew.Alexander@aecom.com

This notice was first issued on January 23, 2020.