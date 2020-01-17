Invasive species removals coming to parks and natural areas

We’re working to improve ecological health in our parks and natural areas by removing invasive plant species like buckthorn and dog strangling vine.

Removals take place throughout the year using mechanical and herbicide methods. The work for each site takes three days to complete, weather permitting. During removals, park facilities and most trails will remain open, however, we ask that you avoid marked work areas until signs are removed.

Report invasive species

Dates for specific sites are added as they become available.

Buckthorn removals, winter 2020

Preservation Park, January

Eramosa River natural areas, January

Burns Drive Park, January

Westwood sugartree woodlot, February

Complete

Riverside Park

Silvercreek Park

Ellis Creek

Old Hanlon Road natural area

Starview Crescent Trail natural area

Springdale Park

Franchetto Park

Mitchell Woods

Ridegway natural area

Joe Veroni Park

Centennial Park

Norm Jary Park

Elmira Park

Edinburgh Road North natural area

University Village Park

Dunhill Place Park Trail

Heritage Park

York Road Park and Covered Bridge

Background

Why we remove invasive species from parks and natural areas

Dog strangling vine and buckthorn are both invasive species that are not native to Ontario. Invasive species crowd out native species, threaten ecological integrity of parks and natural areas and reduce habitat for wildlife. Removing both invasive species before they establish and spread protects our parks and natural areas.

There are some exemptions available to municipalities under the Pesticide Act that allow us to use pesticides. We assess our needs for pesticides on a case-by-case basis, and only use them for forestry and natural resource management where native ecosystems are threatened. We never use pesticides for cosmetic reasons.

How we’re removing dog strangling vine and buckthorn

We will use machinery and herbicide to remove buckthorn and dog strangling vine from parks and natural areas.

We assess our parks and natural areas regularly and in many cases, mechanical methods alone are not effective. Herbicide is chosen for its overall benefit to the natural area. These benefits include:

Less disruption to the surrounding plants and wildlife that machinery would cause

A better chance of preventing the plants from resprouting, lessening the chance of disturbing the area with further removals

Garlon™ RTU will be used to control the buckthorn. Arsenal® will be used to control dog strangling vine.

These products are registered for use in Canada and have been tested to ensure minimal risks to human health and the environment. Licensed applicators will apply Garlon™ or Arsenal directly onto stems of buckthorn or dog strangling vine as appropriate. Using a targeted application means we will use less and protect surrounding plants.

For more information on Garlon™ or Arsenal® visit the Canadian Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s (PMRA) website or download their app, Pesticide Labels, for on the go information.

Stay out of the work area when signs are present

Both Garlon™ and Arsenal® have a low exposure risk to people and animals, however, the treatment zones will be closed to pedestrians during herbicide application. Please avoid entering the treatment area until signs are removed.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Trails and Natural Area Stewardship, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

dave.beaton@guelph.ca