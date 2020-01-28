Hilarious family fun with Dog Man: The Musical

Anticipated new stage production based on best-selling books by Dav Pilkey arrives at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON January 28, 2020 – Experience THEATERWORKSUSA’S epic new theatrical adventure based on best-selling books by Dav Pilkey during Dog Man: The Musical at River Run Centre on Wednesday, February 12, at 7 p.m. The Main Stage performance is presented as part of the Park Grocery Family Series.

Dog Man: The Musical follows the story of best friends George and Harold, who have been creating comics for years. Now in Grade 5, they decide it’s time to write a musical about their favourite character: Dog Man, a hero crime-biting sensation!

“The bizarro, irreverent world of Dav Pilkey, the creator of the Captain Underpants books, has been deftly translated,” the New York Times says of Dog Man: The Musical.

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime, as well as chew on furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Pilkey’s beloved characters.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpassed my highest expectations. The performances were beyond brilliant, capturing the heart of every single audience member and leaving everyone, especially me, in complete awe. It is the ‘Perfect Mashup’ of memorable music, humor, and love.” – Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey.

Tickets to see Dog Man: The Musical cost $39 for adults, $37 for seniors, $25 for those under 30, and $20 for children 14 and under including infants. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/dog-man-the-musical.

Dog Man: The Musical is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Park Grocery Family Series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

