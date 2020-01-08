Help us update parts of guelph.ca

We’re always working to improve the City of Guelph’s website.

Right now, we’re looking for people to help organize information about, energy, trees, waste, water and wildlife on guelph.ca.

No previous knowledge or experience required.

This is not a test and there are no wrong answers.

Who knows… it might even be a little fun.

To participate online

Please choose one or both of the following experiments from January 9 to February 3, 2020. Each experiment takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

To participate in person

Please register on Eventbrite and come to one of the following sessions at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph Ontario:

For more information

communications@guelph.ca

519-822-1260 extension 2611